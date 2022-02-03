news, local-news,

If you're looking for an escape from the daily routine and a chance to let your hair down for a few hours, next weekend's Orange Fun Fair could be just the ticket. Billed as an 'end of summer fling', the fun fair will feature carnival rides, waterslides, food trucks and fireworks on Saturday night. It kicks off at the Orange Showgrounds on Friday February 11 and runs across the weekend, with timed four hour sessions to avoid crowding and comply with COVID safety rules. Friday night's session starts from 4.30pm, followed by two four hour sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Operators have been setting up out at the showground this week. "We can't wait," said Fun Fair owner/operator Jade Evans. She said there would be some favourite attractions that have come to Orange before, as well as some new fun. Rides will include the dodgem cars, super hero, sizzler, tea cups, kanga bounce, windjammer, inflatable world, lady bugs, mini chairs and bungees. It's the third time the family owned and operated Fun Fair has visited the Central West, after staging fairs in the region in 2020 and 2021. "We always get such a warm welcome in the Central West, said Fun Fair owner/operator Jade Evans. "Both Orange and Bathurst have been so supportive of us over the last few years. It's awesome. And the crowds really get into the spirit of fun, both communities know how to have a great time." Tickets for four hours of unlimited rides are $30 online or $35 at the gate. Dine and Discover vouchers can be redeemed at the gate. Visit the Facebook page @thefunfairau for a link.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/9028388e-3143-4991-a3ab-b2f9905e364c.jpg/r0_355_3840_2525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg