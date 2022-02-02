sport, local-sport,

STATE-of-the-art women's change room facilities are locked in, now Emus are looking for the recruits to take advantage of them. Emus will stage a come-and-try rugby session on Thursday from 5pm at Endeavour Oval for women, with club stalwart Amanda Ferguson encouraging any women with a curiosity about rugby union to attend. "You don't have to have any experience what so ever, just come down and have a bit of a try and see what you think," she said. Ferguson, who was at the forefront of women's rugby at Emus and the Central West 21 years ago, said players would be given some basic instruction on some of the skills of the game. "We'll do some passing drills, get a bit of a feel and learn a few techniques, things like that," she said "We'll talk to them about the game, how it works and what it involves. That sort of stuff." The Emus club, which is celebrating 75 years this season after establishment in 1947, recently secured a $360,000 state government grant to build changeroom and warm-up facilities specifically for women which it hopes to begin building in the near future. The Emus women finished third in the COVID-19 restricted 2021 competition behind Bathurst and Dubbo and improving on that is a goal this season. But Ferguson said players will also enjoy the social aspect of being involved in one of Orange's largest and best-known sporting outfits with the women's draw run in conjunction with the Blowes Cup. That means a local derby against Orange City on May 14 with the season set to kick off on April 23. Last year's women's captain and hooker Alex Walker has moved into the coaching role for the coming season and Ferguson, who was vice-captain last year, will have her season restricted by her duties as manager of the Australian Women's side which is contesting the World Cup this year. This will be Walker's first year as coach with Ferguson hoping she considers a captain-coach role. Ferguson said players already committed to other winter codes were welcome to come and try. "We get that people do other sports and have other commitments so you can't always make it every weekend, that's why it's good to have as many numbers as we can." "That's what I think we've done really well in the last few years, is we have a good mixture of young, old, experienced, new, it's just great." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/dcdc2897-2ea8-41aa-ba90-abe126952de0.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg