About 1.30pm, emergency services were called to a river near Bakers Road and Burnt Yards Road at Burnt Yards - about 75 kilometres south-west of Bathurst - following reports of the missing swimmer. Police were told an 18-year-old man jumped into the river and got into trouble in the water. Two teenagers attempted to assist the man; however, he went under the water and failed to resurface. A multi-agency search operation is currently underway including officers attached to Chifley Police District, PolAir, Police Divers, NSW Ambulance and NSW State Emergency Service. The search will continue into the evening.

