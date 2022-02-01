news, local-news,

ORANGE mayor Jason Hamling's deputy is new councillor Gerald Power following a secret ballot at Tuesday night's first meeting of the new Orange City Council term. Cr Power, who is Orange's first indigenous councillor, was eventually declared the winner by lot after he tied with Cr Tony Mileto in the final vote. His term will be until September 2023. This follows council's decision to split the deputy mayor's term into two stints, the first ending in September 2023 when the position is declared vacant. It will be recontested for a term to September 2024. Cr Power beat out five candidates, Orange City Council CEO David Waddell commenting it was the largest field he had seen. Also nominating were Crs Jeff Whitton, Kevin Duffy and Steve Peterson. Mayor Jason Hamling also tabled the first mayoral minute of his tenure, moving that council waive fees for Friday's funeral at the Botanaic Gardens for former councillor Glenn Taylor, who died on Saturday. Mr Taylor served on Council for 26 years after being elected in 1995. Cr Hamling said his fondest memory of Mr Taylor had taught him to argue passionately but politely while Cr Jeff Whitton recalled a passionate Labor party man who encouraged others to use their political affiliation for the advancement of Orange, but to leave party parochialism at the chamber door. Cr Gerald Power spoke on behalf of the indigenous community who simply said 'thankyou' to Mr Taylor who often acted on their behalf. Tuesday night's meeting also reviewed a list of development applications approved on delegated authority by the Western Region Planning Panel and OCC chief executive officer David Waddell. The WRPP gave permission for NSW Health Infrastructure to demolish the former nurses quarters at 129-133 Sale Street at a cost of almost $4m, which includes the heritage building known as Caldwell House. It also gave consent for the establishment of the solar farm at 643 Mitchell Highway, a project with a pricetag of $8.956m however kept the lifespan of the business at 25 years to enable the land to be made available for housing heading towards 2050. Under Mr Waddell, Shiralee Masterplan subdivisions at 75 and 65 Lysterfield Field road (55 and 42 residential lots respectively) were approved with accompanying roads and the clearing of some trees, and another in Tanika Street (12 lots). Permission to demolish buildings at 463 Leeds Parade, the site of the former abattoir, at a cost of $1.37m, was also granted. Shopping Centres Australiasia Property Group was also given the go ahead for a $3.678m expansion, including work at North Orange Woolworth. Other items include a $755,000 addition to the Robin Hood Hotel and the conversion of a bed and breakfast at 175 Anson Street to a health consulting room. Additionally, from October 20 to January 20, Council staff approved another 85 development applications under delegated authority with a combined value of $14,268,406. The other item for business was the adoption of fees for the Future City retail pods on McNamara Street and endorsing Biz HQ's participation.

