Police are appealing for public assistance following an aggravated break and enter in the Central West that resulted in a stolen car being found in Orange. About 4am on Friday, a man forced entry onto a home on Darling Street, Dubbo, armed with a screwdriver. The man threatened the occupant of the home, a 34-year-old woman, demanding cash before leaving in her white Audi SUV. The woman was not injured. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and started an investigation. They have now released a description of a man they believe can assist with inquiries. The man is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his 20s and about 170cm tall. At the time he was wearing a face mask, a dark t-shirt and trackpants. Following inquiries, about 7.30am on Saturday, the SUV was located in bushland on Maramba Road, Orange. The vehicle has been sent for forensic examination. As part of inquiries, investigators are urging anyone with information - or dashcam footage from the area at the time - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

