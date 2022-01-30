news, local-news,

Flags will be flown at half-mast outside the Orange City Council chambers following the death of former councillor Glenn Taylor, a man known as 'Grover' to those who knew him best. Mr Taylor lost his battle with cancer, aged 60, on Saturday in Orange. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling paid tribute to his former colleague, describing the long-time public servant as "a passionate advocate for the city". "His years of community service are testament to that," Cr Hamling added. "On behalf of Orange City Council I pass on our condolences to his family and friends. Many of those friends are within the walls of council including current and former councillors and staff." Mr Taylor was elected to Orange City Council in 1995 and did not recontest the election last year due to ill-health. He is one of the city's longest serving councillors. "Glenn was heavily involved in numerous council projects and initiatives," Cr Hamling continued. "He didn't talk about the achievements and it was always about making the city better. But I know there were two key projects he was proud of." In 2013 Mr Tyalor was the catalyst for a petition to transition the Orange rescue helicopter service to 24 hours. More than 30,000 people signed and it was tabled in the NSW Parliament and Orange now has a 24-hour service. Mr Taylor was also heavily involved in lobbying for the North Orange Bypass that secured the first $6.5 million NSW grant that kicked off the project. Cr Jeff Whitton, a close friend and ally of Mr Taylor, said his passing is a great loss to the city. "Glenn willingly served the community of Orange for almost a third of his life. During his time as a councillor, Glenn was instrumental in securing many of the major infrastructures assets for Orange. From his first day to his last day as a councillor, Glenn always said to me, 'Jeff as councillors we are here to serve the people of Orange as their voice in Council'," Cr Whitton said. "His stance was that as civic leaders, we need to do the simple common sense things and that services build prosperity and create jobs so our children and their children can live, work and raise a family and stay in Orange if they choose to, nothing more and nothing less, it is not about what we want it is about the people." "Councillor Glenn Taylor, Grover to his close friends, was revered and respected on all sides of politics, especially those who knew how to play the game. When it came to getting the best outcomes for Orange and our region it did not matter if he was speaking to a Prime Minister, Premier or Minister, from Labor or the Coalition, it was all about getting outcomes for Orange." "For the past 26 years, Glenn played a major role in building Orange and the reputation we have today. He touched so many lives along this journey, he has served his beloved community well; it's his time to rest. "He is my friend, I will miss him," Cr Whitton added. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/37fd4a61-266f-4429-8766-2ef6a5dfbb40.jpg/r5_9_1019_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg