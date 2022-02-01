news, local-news,

A woman in her 20s has died following a two-car crash on Monday. Police have been told at about 9.20am on January 31, a Toyota Hilux utility was travelling north along Frogmore Road, Wyangala - about 40 kilometres south-east of Cowra - and a Suzuki swift sedan was travelling south, when the two vehicles collided. Emergency services were called and the driver of the sedan - a 22-year-old woman - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, she could not be revived. The driver of the utility - a 56-year-old man - was airlifted to Orange Hospital in a stable condition. Officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit attended and commenced investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged come forward and contact Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/16c4c2fc-c4a0-435e-b311-289c5ded3d9d.JPG/r12_218_4247_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg