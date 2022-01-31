news, local-news,

AFTER two decades of evolving into an essential part of the club, the female players at Emus Rugby will finally have their own facilities. Driven by club stalwart Amanda Ferguson and backed by the Emus Rugby Club's board including former president Campbell Hedley, the club was successful in gaining a $360,300 grant as part of round four of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities fund. The announcement was made by another of Emus stalwarts, former mayor Reg Kidd, Mayor Jason Hamling, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, NSW Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway and Member for Orange Phil Donato. But it was the Emus Chicks' day with Ms Ferguson, who helped kick off womens rugby 21 years ago at Emus and in the Central West for that matter, stealing the limelight. "This is amazing, the whole rugby journey with Emus is amazing but this just tops it off," Ms Ferguson, who is now the manager of the Australian Womens Rugby team, said. "The growth of the game at the moment, from under sevens right through to womens is amazing and this is only going to grow that again," she said. The first female president of the Orange Emus Rugby Union Club, Ms Ferguson said the womens facilities would make female players more comfortable at the club, and added the funding was affirmation the women's game was here to stay. "It's been a crazy, crazy up and down roller coaster. We've had some fantastic years, we started with 15s then we went down to sevens, then back up to 10s. "I do believe we'll get back to the 15s game within a couple of years - just the growth in the last three years is amazing and that comes down to a lot of people helping within each club." Mr Kidd said the changerooms will be built on the north-western corner of the existing grandstand facilities with Orange City Council freeing up a portion of land for the project. As well as changerooms and showers for players and referees, baby change facilities and a warm-up area will be included. "For a long time the women have had to put up with sharing facilities and they've always been pretty good about that," Mr Kidd said. "This will be fantastic for the club" Mayor Jason Hamling said it was great news for rugby in general in Orange. "The womens competition out here is getting so much stronger, there are more ladies coming to play rugby because they know it's such a great social game," he said. In announcing the grant Mr Toole said the upgraded facilities will ensure Emus has a dedicated space which encourage more female participating on the sport. Emus has around 24 senior female players but have capped 208 in the 21 years. The facilities will also be used by other sporting codes at the ground. Established in 1947 club, Emus are heading into their 75th year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

