Driving thousands of kilometres across some of the Australia's toughest terrain in a car that can only be described as a 'shitbox' may not be everyone's cup of tea, but Brinn and Anita Jackett reckon the Shitbox Rally is "an awful amount of fun." The fundraising challenge sees teams drive cars worth less than $1000 across some of Australia's most formidable roads to raise funds for the Cancer Council. The Orange couple have tallied ten rallies between them and are preparing for an eleventh this year. From May 7-13, they'll join hundreds of other participants in a 3594 kilometre odyssey from Wollongong to Mackay. Brinn did his first rally back in 2016 with his dad. "They lost a very good family friend to cancer so Brinn decided to take his dad along to honour that friend. That started our journey," said Anita, a local osteopath. "We rallly...to raise funds for a cure, for hope, and as a way to honour the many friends, family and clients that we see all too often struggle with the reality of this disease." The pair, whose team name is Mr and Mrs J, are yet to settle on a car to take on this year's challenge. Brinn picked up a late 80s two-seater Nissan S-Cargo, aka 'a snail van' with the intention of fixing it up, but due to the extent of its mechanical problems, they're now looking for a back-up plan. Whatever 'shitbox' they take to the start line, they're assured of a memorable time. "You get teamed up in a buddy group of eight cars and you stick together, you leave with them and you come into camp with them," Anita said. "You get to know them really really well. It's is an awful amount of fun. You meet amazing people out there." Since 2015, Brinn and Anita have raised more than $41,500 for the Cancer Council. In 2019 Brinn managed over $16,500, so they've set a goal of 17,000 for 2022. To help top up the funds, Anita is preparing to shave her head later this month, donating her curls to Wigs4Kids, who make natural hair wigs for children with cancer. To donate to Mr and Mrs J, or any of the other participants in upcoming Shitbox Rallies, visit the Team page on the Shitbox Rally website.

