news, local-news,

Ollie Finnane will kick-off the 2022 school year with one ripping show-and-tell story for his new class mates at Catherine McAuley. The six-year-old scaled Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest mountain at 2228 metres above sea level. The Year 1 student was accompanied by cousins Finn Gibson (10) and Ted O'Hare (8) on the journey, as well as his dad Liam Finnane and uncle Geoff O'Hare. "(It was tough) going up the hill ... but we saw a couple of fish along the way," Ollie smiled. "I've never walked that far before." The schoolboys tackled the mountain on Australia Day, jumping on board the Kosciuszko Express Chairlift before setting off on foot along the Kosciuszko walk, which is a 13 kilometre return journey. It took the group just under four hours to complete the climb and then walk back down the mountain, a feat normally enough to leave those that have accomplished it pretty chuffed. But this trek had greater meaning. Ollie's mum, Torie Finnane passed away in December 2020, three days after the birth of her third child, Maisie, due to a sudden case of bacterial meningitis. The Torie Finnane Foundation was later established in her name to provide exchange opportunities for regionally-based midwives, nurses and special care nursery staff across New South Wales. Mr Finnane launched the foundation in December and he's hoping, depending on the COVID situation at the time, there will be additional staff on deck at hospitals in 2022. After the boys' trek up Mount Kosciuszko, there's almost another $25,000 to help that cause, too. As of Sunday, the trek had raised $24,450 for the foundation, with that window to donate still open. Mr Finnane was immensely proud of all three of the boys and said the walk may become an annual event, with other friends and family now keen to hike Australia's highest mountain. "The walk itself, they did an unbelievable job. They all sort of had their moments where they struggled and their little legs were getting sore and tired but they encouraged each other and wished each other on," Mr Finnane said. He said aside from a quick trek along the Federal Falls walk on Mount Canobolas, the boys had barely done any training. "It's not as if we're mad-hikers. It was a massive effort," he added. He said the support the foundation has received since being launched in December has been "overwhelming". "The program is in its final stages of being developed and the hospitals are progressing things as best as they can at the moment. We're hopeful of placing our first midwife in the next few months; we're aiming for April-May," Mr Finnane said. While, aside from catching a glimpse at some fish, the greater cause behind his trek up Mount Kosciuszko wasn't lost on young Ollie, either. "(We did it) to help the foundation, and that helps some midwives and mummies," he said. To donate to the cause, head to the Torie Finnane Foundation website Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/538dbaf7-3874-4673-ad92-6db9d1ea01ae.JPG/r4_319_6238_3841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg