Supermarket shelves may have been bare of various products throughout the start of the year, however FoodCare Orange has not suffered the same issue. FoodCcare Orange president Bev Williams said the not-for profit store did not have the same distribution or supply issues as the major supermarkets. "We access our non perishable grocery items from Foodbank and we did a really big order while we were closed [during the holidays]. "We've been pretty lucky, there's plenty of meat, eggs, cheese and margarine. "The only shortage that we experience is in the produce in fresh fruit and vegetables." She said FoodCare volunteers do "rescues" of surplus fruit and vegetables from supermarkets. "It's a good reason for them not to put edible food into landfill," Ms Williams said. Although that supply has limited with the fresh food shortages that have hit supermarkets FoodCare also receives donations from home gardeners and it has a vegetable garden at the ELF at Orange Showground. Ms Williams said the people who shop at FoodCare are people who can not afford to buy groceries at a larger supermarket for a variety of reasons so it was especially important to have a variety of items for them. "If they are food stressed and they go to the supermarkets [when stock is low] they would be even more stressed," she said. "It would be really traumatic for those people. "When they come to FoodCare they know they will be able to get the basics that they need." FoodCare is open from 10.30am to 1pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 4.30pm to 6pm on Thursday. A bus also operates on Tuesday and Thursday for people who need help getting to the March Street location.

