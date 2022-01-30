news, local-news,

A woman who refused to provide a saliva sample to police said she wanted to go to court where she'd just get "a slap on the wrist". Natasha Bondareff, 52, of Goorawin Road, was not present in Orange Local Court when the matter came up for sentencing. Magistrate David Day slapped her with a $1100 fine and a two-year driving disqualification for failing to provide the sample and cited her lengthy criminal record while handing down the sentence. Bondareff was driving along Lone Pine Avenue at 12.40pm on November 18, 2021, when she was stopped by police. She tested positive to methylamphetamine during a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station. However, at the station she refused to take part in a second test. "I'm refusing, just charge me. Why would I f***ing do that when I can get a slap on the wrist? Nothing will f***ing happen to me."

