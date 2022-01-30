coronavirus,

Four people with COVID-19 were reported to have died in the Western NSW Local Health District on the weekend. The health district offered its condolences to the loved ones of a person in Canowindra whose death was reported in the 24-hours to 8pm on Friday. There was more tragic news on Saturday when the health district announced three more people with COVID-19 died in the 24-hours to 8pm on Saturday. All three people were listed as being from Dubbo. Across the state, 52 people with the virus lost their lives as of 8pm Saturday. According to NSW Health, older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. One person who died was aged under 65. The man, aged in his 60s, had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions. Up to 8pm on Saturday, there were 25 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district and of those, there were three in ICU. In the previous 24 hours there were 26 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district, with three in ICU. On Sunday it was announced there were 159 positive PCR test results and 231 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. Among them were 117 people in Orange, 15 in Cabonne, 79 in Bathurst, 16 in Blayney, three at Bogan, two at Bourke, six in Cobar, eight at Cowra, 47 at Dubbo, 12 at Forbes, one at Gilgandra ,six at Lachlan, 32 in the Mid-Western Shire. VIDEO: NSW press conference... There were also 10 at Narromine, four at Oberon, 17 at Parkes, five in Walgett, one at Warren, five in the Warrumbungle Shire and four in the Weddin area. On Saturday the health district reported 282 positive PCR test results and 189 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) across it's catchment. Those cases included 115 in Orange and 25 at Cabonne. Other positive cases included Bathurst with 88, Blayney with 17, Dubbo with 107, Forbes with 10, the Mid Western Shire with 3, Narromine with 11, Oberon with three and Parkes with 15. All other towns recorded less than 10 cases each. To help make sure as many people can get their COVID-19 boosters as quickly as possible, walk-ins are now accepted at the Orange vaccination hub at 123 Peisley Street. People can also still book appointments ahead of time and if you an appointment is already booked in, people are encouraged to stick to that plan and keep the appointment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

