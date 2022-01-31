news, local-news, Orange City Library, Family Literacy Program, Central West Libraries, Fiona Hawke

EARLY child development activities are said to provide crucial building blocks in the first five-years of a child's life, with reading playing a pivotal role in laying down that solid foundation. With the return of storyteller Fiona Hawke to Orange City Library, babies, toddlers a preschoolers will have those important bases covered as the free Family Literacy Program kicks off again from January 31. "When hearing someone read, children learn the structure of language, grammar and the sound of words," Central West Libraries reading and writing coordinator, Jasmine Vidler said. "They also learn to love books [and] to enjoy them for the content, stimulation and entertainment they provide." Before children start their official schooling years, parents and carers are able to give kids' imaginative little minds a head start, which Ms Vidler says aids crucial early learning skills which are backed by a "wealth of evidence." "When hearing someone read, children learn the structure of language, grammar and the sound of words," she said. "[And] there is a wealth of evidence to support the fact that children who are read aloud to on a regular basis when they are young, are more prepared for learning to read when they start school." Giving children the opportunity to find a love for books - which includes the sheer enjoyment, entertainment and stimulation that they bring - storyteller Fiona Hawke will host the free program at Orange City Library from Monday to Thursday, bringing pages to life; with the added bonus of songs, games and crafts. To get your littlies involved, Fiona Hawke will be at OCL on the following days during the session times below: Bookings are essential with more information available on the eventbrite or the Central West Libraries webpage, or phone (02) 6393 8132 to register and find out more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/37933218-f29d-4a28-923f-d5c9079b555c.jpg/r0_185_842_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg