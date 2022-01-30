OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from January 27-30

subscribers-only,

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Thursday Jude was at the PCYC to take snaps of children enjoying the school holiday activities. On Friday Jude was at the Orange Regional Gallery for the opening of "The Arena" and Jaq Davies: "Marks in time". She then went along to the Greenhouse for a trivia night. On Saturday Jude took some photos at The Cauliflower Cup, both during the games and at the dinner which was held afterwards. Jude also went along to the Lord Anson to photograph some happy diners. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

