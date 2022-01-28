subscribers-only,

IT'S being billed as a compelling display of brawn over brains but the latest chapter of the Cauliflower Cup might be better described as rugby: how it shouldn't be played. On Saturday at Endeavour Oval a collection of former Wallabies will join representatives of the Cauliflower Club to take on a plethora of Orange Emus Old Boys talent. They will be coached to peak performance by club stalwart Matthew Greatbatch, with another club stalwart Jan Randall managing the thoroughbreds. Twenty years ago, Saturday's Emus outfit might have pulled off the upset not expected today, with members of the club's premiership winning side from 1999-02 reunited for the match. With Greatbatch, forwards Geoff Potts, who has returned from Hervey Bay for the match, Derek Scott and Bruce Morrison were part of one of Emus most successful outfits and they will be joined by Paul Haigh, Paul Logan, Cauliflower Cup president Steve Adamson and Tom Goolagong among others. "It is more like a reunion," Greatbatch said adding he was expecting big things from the on-field crew. "Twenty years down the track ... there's a few schooners in the bellies. "It's for a great cause, the Cauliflower Club does a cracking job in setting it up for the all the people that have had misfortune and can't support themselves, so it is a brilliant charity." Former Wallaby captain Nick Farr-Jones, high-profile columnist, author and Cauliflower CCXV founder Peter FitzSimons and Orange's own James Grant are tipped to turn out for the visitors, along with Jeremy Paul, Geoff Didier, Tony Daly, Beau Robinson, Mark Hartill and Pat McCutcheon. The game will be played under old boys modified rules, that is no heavy hitting, no counter rucking, no lifting in the lineouts. "It's pretty casual. We've got two 20-minute halves and I think 30 players and its unlimited subs, we're looking forward to it," Greatbatch said. "The warm-ups will be over at the can van at 4pm. "And I've got Harry Fardell (physiotherapist) on call just in case someone gets a bit carried away." Emus president Jamil Khalfan said the club was delighted to host the Cauliflower Club and its fund-raising efforts. "Of Course, it comes with its own legacy and its own legends that come and play so we're really happy to host it in Orange, our Old Boys are stoked." The program starts off at noon today with a barbecue for juniors and will be followed by a skills session from 2pm with juniors mentored by some of the former Wallabies. The Cauliflower Cup match is scheduled for a 5pm kick off while the charity dinner starts at 6.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/2d7af0e6-0af8-4390-920e-5cdc551ffe8f.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg