MEMBERS of the three Rotary clubs in Orange were left 'dumbfounded and disappointed' after discovering a number of shrubs they had planted had been ripped from the ground. President of Orange Rotary Sue Patterson, Orange North Rotary's Athol Warman, Bruce Smith from Orange Daybreak and David Ridges, the incoming president of Orange North met recently at Mount Lindsay after the club discovered nearly two thirds of the bottlebrush planted at Rotary Park were gone. The four leaders described the actions as "thoughtless". Ms Patterson said the trees were planted to make what the clubs considered the best view in Orange, which looks west across Orange to Mount Canoboals, even better. "But someone has now stolen some of the trees which has left us a bit bewildered," she said. "It's disappointing that our Rotary clubs have put time, money and a lot of effort into this project only to have much of it stolen. "We worked hard to plan and plant and thought they might help improve our city but someone has come along and dug up the trees, left their food wrappers and rubbish and took off with the trees. "There will be someone out there in our community with a dozen new bottlebrush trees thinking no one will notice their 'new additions' to their gardens. "These people must have no respect for their town or our community and should be ashamed of themselves." Mr Warman said the trees were planted in November last year and the project, done in conjunction with council, 'took some organising'. He said the club planted about a dozen shrubs with about three left. "They must have been too hard for them to pull out," he said. "We're pretty upset, it's not something we do for ourselves. "It took a fair bit of organising, getting 30 people up there to dig holes and spread mulch and the rest of it." The presidents said the clubs will plant replacement trees in the near future and hope that these will be let grow and become an asset for the community of Orange. The three Rotary Clubs in Orange are part of an international organisation that uses the vocational skills of its members to assist their communities, help young people to achieve their life goals and also improve the health and wellbeing of people worldwide. If you would like to know more about Rotary, phone Mr Warman on 0437 532 396.

