There's a new man in charge of the Orange Emus. Jamil Khalfan has taken over as president of the rugby club after Campbell Hedley stepped down from the role. "It probably wasn't as much a case of me sticking my hand up as being asked by the outgoing president." he said. "Not that I would discredit the role or not want to do it because I'd do anything for the club so I was more than happy to chip in." Khalfan is hoping to inject some youth into the role while also continuing to grow the culture they have built over the past few years. "I'm also a player which is a big difference to Campbell himself," the new president added. "I can lead that new age group through the club because a successful club is a club with a lot of young players and a lot of potential. "I think it's really good that we've got some old heads and guys that have been at the club for a long time but it's always important to keep that next generation coming through and that's something we've done really well the last couple of years and it's something we'll look to concentrate on the next couple of years as well." Khalfan hopes that being out on the field week in week out can help show the role of president is far from just a fancy title. "We have to get that balance of old and new to keep our club relevant because you do get some clubs where the old boys and the boys who have played there 30 years ago want to keep that old school rugby mentality in the club," he said. "That can be good but as we've seen in the country on a national level it may not correlate into good numbers and good participation which are a couple of things we are keen to push. Considering the last two seasons that the Emus have been through with COVID cancellations across the board, above all, Khalfan is just hopeful they can finish the season. "We've got lots of events in our calendar that occur outside the regular season but are not necessarily aligned with Emus Rugby Club and we're keen to bring those on and host those events," he said. "It's good to be involved and stay as involved as possible. I've got a great board behind me and it's easy to scream out for any help or any advice because there are some old heads there to have and continue to do a great job for the club." The Emus board for the 2022 season consists of: Jamil Khalfan (president), Nigel Staniforth (vice president), Charles Henley (secretary), Tom Rookyard (treasurer), Harry Cummins (club captain), Mitch Brakenridge (juniors president), Max Vowell, Alister Hattersley, Danielle Goologong and Gary Murphy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/79b6d6c5-b949-4d2a-a144-553b500ff8bc.JPG/r0_125_5568_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg