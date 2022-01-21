news, local-news,

Guests staying at the Western Care Lodge in Orange will have new bedding due to a combination of international and community-raised funding. The Rotary Club of Mudgee and the Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise, along with the international Rotary Foundation donated $32, 524 for the new beds, which will be used by people receiving cancer treatment at Orange Hospital. Cancer Care Western NSW is responsible for the lodge's funding, management and operations as well as updating furnishings and equipment for the patients who come from the Central West catchment area that has a population of 300,000 people. Cancer Care Western NSW regional funding and marketing coordinator Jan Savage said the total donation was used to supply 13 king-single mattresses and bases in the Sealy Posturepedic range, a queen-size mattress and base, along with supportive bedding supplies. Mrs Savage said more than 4500 guests have stayed at Western Care lodge while undergoing treatment at the Orange Hospital within the lodge's 10 years of operation, and it is not the first time the Mudgee community has contributed financially. She said the Mudgee community supported the initial fundraising to build the lodge and maintained a continued support since it opened, with some of the first guests also coming from Mudgee. "The regional communities, local communities and in this case the recent donation of this significance from the Mudgee community and the successful application by Mudgee Rotary of the International Rotary Foundation situated in the USA was an added bonus," Mrs Savage said. "This project from a regional community, again provides the most wonderful gift of all to us and our guest- that of caring, giving and country." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/3721a8e8-9da7-405e-b9b5-a003ea9c8382.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg