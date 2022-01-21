news, local-news,

After two years of disruptions that have included campus closures and online learning, Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon says she is confident students at CSU will be back on campus for face-to-face learning at the start of semester one. In a statement congratulating the Year 12 class of 2021 who received their HSC results and ATARs on Thursday, Professor Leon welcomed students who had accepted early offers and those who planned to accept an offer this week. "On behalf of Charles Sturt University I would like to offer my hearty congratulations to these resilient young men and women who have navigated the uncharted COVID-19 landscape of the last two years to complete their HSC," she said. "If your ATAR has met or exceeded your hopes - well done. If not, please do not be discouraged - there are many pathways to the courses, qualifications and careers of your dreams. "If you are among the thousands of students to accept an early entry offer to commence studying at Charles Sturt in 2022, or you plan on accepting an offer next week, let me say welcome. "At this stage we are confident of welcoming you onto our campuses for the start of your first semester. "We know that is where our students want to be - learning face-to-face - and we will do everything possible in the current environment and within government advice and regulations to make this happen." Professor Leon said school leavers who were still weighing up their options and preferences before the midnight deadline today, Friday January 21, were welcome to attend Charles Sturt's virtual ATAR advice day today. Prospective students can register at engage.csu.edu.au/preferencecharlessturt. Students can also phone the university's student admissions team from 9am-8pm or arrange one-on-one appointments across extended opening hours.

