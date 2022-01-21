coronavirus,

People who have been supported by the COVID-19 Care in the Community team and were lent a pulse oximeter are being urged to hand them back to their local hospital so they can be used to help other people. The pulse oximeters measure oxygen levels in a person's body if they have an illness such as COVD. Western NSW Local Health District is calling on people to return the oximeters when they are released from isolation. People who are ready to return a used pulse oximeter should place it in a sealed plastic bag and include their name and address. The kit should then be returned to hospital reception so it can be deep cleaned and made available for further use by other people with COVID. The COVID-19 Care in the Community team will be in contact to retrieve equipment, but say any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

