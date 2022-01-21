coronavirus,

On one of the toughest days of the pandemic for NSW, with 46 deaths including that of an eight-week-old baby, hospitalisation numbers across the Western NSW Local Health District remained steady. The record number of deaths in NSW took the state past the 1000 lives lost mark for the pandemic. At the same time in the Western NSWLHD, as of the latest 24-hour report to 8pm on Thursday, January 20, no one is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 in our region. There is currently 33 people in hospital with the virus, though. Case numbers-wise, 386 new infections were reported in the latest figures, with 92 of those in Orange. There was 91 new cases in Dubbo and 76 in Bathurst. The Local Government Areas of Cabonne (22 new cases) and Blayney (10) also recorded new infections. The Western NSWLHD case numbers are based on PCR tests alone. There's no RAT data available for individual LGAs. State-wide, Friday's figures include 25,168 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 10,015 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 15,153 came from PCR testing. There are 2743 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 209 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2781 patients were being cared for with 212 in ICU. NSW Health says 8774 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 30.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 21.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/69b8defa-10ec-43e7-b2cd-d5cfeef07b4a.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg