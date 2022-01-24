news, local-news, Molong Poetry Brawl

Though the event doesn't beg any actual brawl-like duels of fisticuff behaviour, contenders will indeed still battle it out in a war of words in February's Molong Poetry Brawl. Awarding-winning poet, Robyn Sykes will return to judge the eager artistes, who will have to creatively weave the words 'take me alive', and 'Bank Street' throughout one-minute performances. "It's your story, so it doesn't have to follow the traditional poetic forms at all," event organiser, Jude Taylor said. "Make us laugh, make us cry - too bad, too sad, too dark, too happy - any and all of it will fill the brief." With "good yarn spinners that'll entertain you", the event's expecting another successful night in 2022; and to keep dropping the stigma of 'school-day poetry'. "You mention poetry to people and I think half of the population just recoils and thinks of poetry school days, and they don't see it as a storytelling," Ms Taylor said. "And I think people forget that music was usually all stories and poems first." The 'take me alive' and 'Bank Street' must's within each of the competitors' stories and poems, has roots in the well-known bush ballad, 'Waltzing Matilda', and of course, Molong's popular main street location, Bank Street. "I think there may be a lot of returns from last year," event organiser, Jude Taylor said. "And what I can say, is that bookings on Bank Street are far more advanced now than they were this time last year, with two-thirds of tables already full." First placer for the under 18s will leave $100 richer, with the opens category - from 8pm onwards - seeing $150 for first, followed by another $150 for the People's Choice Award; votes which are tallied from crowd-goers on the night. With legendary bush band November Shorn set to be the event's live entertainment at interlude, Ms Taylor says the "far afield' component also isn't one to be missed. "It's fun for everyone, and we're determined to go ahead with the event ... unless something truly catastrophic happens!" Ms Taylor said. "Our audience comes from far afield, with our competitors coming from far afield as well; there's even a competitor from Canada this year." The poetry brawl, sponsored by the Molong Advancement Group under the banner of the Banjo Patterson Festival, will be at the Freemasons Hotel in Molong from 6:30pm to 10pm, February 12. Audience members are free-of-charge, and bookings are preferred via www.trybooking.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/688e30e8-5d87-4b1e-b499-a857dd111984.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg