THE Tidy Towns award has morphed into much more than a pick-up-your-rubbish campaign and judge Doug MacDonald's credentials echo that. Semi-retired, Mr MacDonald works as a volunteer for Keep Australia Beautiful's Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns program where his expertise in urban design, civil engineering, landscape architect and town planning help him talk the talk. But he also walks the walk, travelling throughout NSW to view council projects nominated for the 14 categories covered by the Tidy Town awards, which culminate in the eventual overall winner, of which Orange is one of eight finalists. "People associate Tidy Towns with litter but it's more about environmental sustainability and that's the real purpose of it," Mr MacDonald explained. "It's about helping a town become more resilient to all the pressures that are occurring environmentally." Orange has four projects nominated this year with Mr MacDonald meeting Ploughman's Wetlands volunteers to discuss that development. While on-ground assessment is part of his role as judge, the community engagement behind a project is important. "I walk through the community, talk to the people and get a feel for what is actually happening in the town," he said explaining the community engagement behind a program was just as important as its viability. COVID-19 has forced a rethink in the presentation of last year's overall award, won by Albury, which will host a presentation in March meaning Mr MacDonald will be working to finalise judging for 2021 by then. Apart from the Ploughman's wetlands in the community spirit category, Orange's entries are the indigenous artwork at Lake Canobolas in the heritage and cultural category, Kinross School's rehabilitation of the foreshores of Spring Creek Dam (habitat and wildlife conservation) and the Regional Airport's solar photovoltaic carport system (renewable energy).

