Here we go again, Orange Theatre Company is set to hit the stage with its version of Mamma Mia! on Thursday after three previous attempts to perform the musical were thwarted by the pandemic. The musical, which features a range of ABBA hits and is directed by Blake Thomas at Orange Civic Theatre will start on Thursday, and will continue until January 30. Set in a Greek island paradise the musical centres around Sophie, a young bride-to-be. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Orange Theatre Company publicity officer Allie Platt, stars as Sophie and said the auditions for the musical were held in 2019 and when the pandemic initially hit they were too far in to rehearsals to give up so the show was postponed. Mrs Platt said the show ended up being postponed three times due to the pandemic but this time the cast and crew were fired up to ensure the show reached the stage. She said the cast has isolated as much as possible and wore masks during rehearsals and even though they won't wear masks for the show they will back stage at the theatre. "I've been in the show since the start, it's been two years now," she said. "From when we've started we've had so many life changes but we are still doing the same show. "I've gotten married and had a baby." Mrs Platt said the majority of the cast has stayed the same but "we've lost some people along the way, they've had other commitments pop up". She said after two years of rehearsals having the musical dates finally arrive made it "a bit surreal". "I'm not really sure where Sophie ends and I begin anymore," Mrs Platt said. Through the upheaval of the ever-changing pandemic, businesses across Orange have shown support for the theatre group and as a result Mrs Platt said ticket sales have "been amazing" and the cast and crew were "blown away" by the support. "We've had people who had tickets for previous dates just transfer their tickets across," she said. Tickets are selling fast for the night time and matinee shows from January 20 to 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/0f8282cc-ca45-422c-9edb-5f1a872bdb06.JPG/r0_189_5568_3335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg