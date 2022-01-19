news, local-news,

Sculptural artists from across the region will display their works at the Rogue Show 2022. For the first time, the Rogue Sculpture artists will run a week-long exhibition at the Corner Store Gallery. The group previously held a one night exhibition upstairs at the Parkview Hotel, however the venue was not available so they decided to do something different. Rogue Sculptors president Michael Priest said the exhibition opened on Tuesday evening and it officially started on Wednesday. "We thought we'd give the Corner Store a go," he said. "It's the first time that the Rogues have done it." Mr Priest said usually about 12 or 13 artists exhibit at the annual Rogue Sculptor events but this time there are 18 artists involved creating a variety of works from different materials including, metal, ceramics and wood. But not all the works are free-standing sculptures. "There are a few wall pieces and there are some photographs," Mr Priest said. "It's a bit of a mixture but most of them are sculptures." The artists all come from across the Central West with several from Orange as well as from Bathurst, Cowra, West Wyalong and Stuart Town and other small communities. There is no entry fee for the exhibition and all works are for sale and Mr Priest said Rogue Sculptor members would be at the exhibition each day to discuss their works. The Rogue Show 2022 will run from 10am to 4pm daily and will finish at 4pm on Australia Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/c0c2153c-7f3a-4b4b-b95c-9d254c617040.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg