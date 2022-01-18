news, local-news,

Just like the rain from our skies in recent months, Orange's wet weather records keep on tumbling. January, 2022 is so far our wettest start to a calendar year in almost 40 years, with the 141mm in Orange's official rain gauge at the airport the most we've received in January since 1984. Overnight rain - we had 8.2mm to 9am on Tuesday - pushed the city past the 133.8mm we had in 2006, and then another 7mm or so throughout the day continued the soggy trend for Orange over the last couple of months. Although December's rainfall was fairly average, we were drenched throughout our wettest November on record at the backend of 2021 which helped ensure last year was one of our dreariest 12 months in over a century. There's more rain on the horizon, too. There's a 50 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, with as much as 8mm on the radar. While there's a high chance of rain on January 25 and then again on Australia Day. The BoM is predicting anywhere between 10mm and 20mm over both days. Temperature-wise, we'll see well-below average top temps for Orange in the next week. A top of 19 degrees Celsius will greet us on Wednesday, and that'll increase incrementally over the next week to a top of 25 degrees by next Monday. The average top temperature for January in Orange is 27.5 degrees.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/c2fa19b0-aaef-44f1-9d74-91da8be8b158.jpg/r4_376_4016_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg