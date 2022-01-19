news, local-news,

A man who was caught riding an unregistered motorbike in Orange has been convicted in Orange Local Court. Lindsay John Morgan, 20, of Algona Crescent, was not present in court for sentencing on Monday. According to police, his driver's licence was disqualified when he was caught riding the 250cc motorbike in Calang Street and Algona Crescent at 4.28pm on December 11, 2021. Magistrate David Day read Morgan's traffic record and said he was a repeat offender. "He doesn't go to jail for this, however he's reached a dangerous point in his life," Mr Day said. Mr Day convicted Morgan in his absence and fined him $110 and disqualified him from obtaining a licence for six months for driving while disqualified. He said it was the minimum, mandatory disqualification period for the offence. Mr Day also fined Morgan an additional $110 for riding an unregistered motorbike.

