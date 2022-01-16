news, local-news,

A man and a woman from Bourke who were in an unregistered car that police stopped at Molong have faced Orange Local Court for drug possession. Gordon Barker, 26, of Mooculta Street, Bourke, and Kristy Anne Darrigo, also known as Kristy Moore, 42, of Hope Street, Bourke, were travelling in the same car when it was stopped on December 8, 2021. According to police, the Ford Falcon was stopped about 3.15pm to give the driver a random breath test. When police approached the car Barker was in the driver's seat and Darrigo was one of the three passengers. Barker returned a negative breath test however after a police check they decided to search the vehicle and occupants. During the search police found two small cannabis leaf buds in Barker's pants pocket that he said he paid $20 for. Magistrate David Day convicted Barker, who was not present in court and fined him $220 for possession of the two grams of cannabis and $110 for driving an unregistered vehicle. Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the police officer attempted to be lenient with Darrigo who had 0.5 grams of cannabis mixed with tobacco in a matchbox in her handbag. "The officer looked at the cannabis and it was such poor quality he said 'are you sure its cannabis?', and she said, 'yes it's cannabis'." Sergeant Riley said in court. He said the officer called the cannabis grass clippings but Darrigo again confirmed it was cannabis and said she paid $10 for it so she was charged. "At least she's honest," Mr Day said and fined her $110 in her absence.

