Orange musician Robbie Mortimer is hopeful of clocking up many hours on the road this year as he looks to build upon the stellar momentum of his latest album. Mortimer released his second record, 200 Years Too Late, last November, with the record being praised for its stunning exploration of love, loss, dreams and reality, as well as its carefully considered sequence of songs. Next month will see Mortimer embark on a tour of Australia's East Coast, with NSW and Queensland audiences set to be introduced to music live for the first time. "It's been a long time coming, and I can't wait to hit the road," Mortimer said. "The tour has been designed to bring my music to towns where I'm not well established, so hopefully this proves an important step in expanding my following further across Australia." Starting with a home-town gig at Orange's The Agrestic Grocer on February 4, Mortimer will then venture north to perform dates in Port Macquarie, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Yamba, Jacobs Well, Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour. "It'll be a good mix of ticketed shows and club gigs, and the ultimate goal is to pursue music full-time," he said. In the two months since the release of 200 Years Too Late, Mortimer said he's been blown away by how listeners have responded to the record. "As a musician, you always have high hopes for a new release to be warmly received, as so much creative energy goes into the process, but the response to the new record has been unreal," he said. "It's gratifying to hear the record has resonated with people from all walks of life, and hopefully this tour will get the record in front of wider audiences." Mortimer describes 200 Years Too Late as "a moment captured in time", and has enjoyed how so many listeners have perceived the record differently. "Craig Honeysett [Dotted Eight Studio owner] and I had this wonderfully transparent relationship in the studio that helped bring out the authenticity and sincerity in the album," he said. "The album truly wouldn't have panned out as well as it did without having others to bounce ideas off, and to hear the record is eliciting a wide range of responses from listeners is only helping the record mean more to me as both a songwriter and listener." "I'm really looking forward to meeting as many people as I can through music this year; I want to help bring some happiness back to the world after what has been such a difficult time." Mortimer is expected to announce further dates in the near future. For more information, visit www.robbiemortimer.com or his Facebook page.

