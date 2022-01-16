coronavirus,

Community members are urged to practice COVID-safety measures in Orange as confirmed cases remain high while there are likely more undiagnosed cases. Up to 8pm on Saturday there were 439 new cases across the Western NSW Local Health District including 89 in Orange and 16 in Cabonne, which included six in Canowindra and four in Molong. There were also 68 cases at Bathurst, six at Blayney, 16 at Cowra, 131 at Dubbo, including six at Wellington, as well as 13 at Forbes, and 21 at Parkes. The LHD was down from 687 new cases identified by PCR testing as of 8pm Friday. Those figures included 76 in Orange, nine in Cabonne including three in Molong, 13 at Blayney, 197 at Bathurst, and 259 at Dubbo including 14 at Wellington. There were also 34 people in hospital with one person in ICU as of Friday night but by Saturday night that figure had risen to 38 in hospital and a second person was in ICU. People are now required to report a positive Rapid Antigen Test via the Service NSW app and those who don't have access to the app can report results on the Service NSW website or call Service NSW on 13 77 88. Do not attend a service centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/7e3136a2-1f84-438c-b4ab-3b53723b0139.JPG/r0_397_5568_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg