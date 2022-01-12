news, local-news,

PROVIDING a more welcoming and open entry which will also improve safety for students and staff is part of the Orange Christian School's planned carpark and bus bay upgrade. The school, which is on the southern outskirts of Orange on Cecil Road and was established in 1980, has a development application before Orange City Council to do major work which will include providing a separate entry and exit to the carpark which will also include an extra five places taking it to 63. The carpark will also be resurfaced with concrete. The bus bay, which will remain clockwise, will also be upgraded while landscaping, new fencing, kerb and guttering and seating is part of the facelift. The school's flagpole will also be moved and a non-native tree removed. Business manager at Orange Christian School Catherine Lawrence said the school was looking forward to providing a more appealing and attractive entry into its grounds. "The feedback has been positive," Mrs Lawrence said adding the project is the part the school's ongoing facilities planning. Christian School is currently serviced by a one-way bus bay which is also used as the entrance to the car park. Also in the plan is new signage including an illuminated double-sided sign which is about four metres tall and contains a screen. The report accompanying the development application states the proposal does not include changes in staff and student numbers and won't have an impact on the role and function of surrounding streets. This includes the single-lane bridge on Cecil Road over the Orange to Broken Hill Railway line which is a major access route to the school. The DA also states "It is understand that Transport NSW has started the process to upgrade the bridge". Work will done during 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am and 1pm on Saturdays. Work will not be carried out on Sundays.

