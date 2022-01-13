news, local-news,

ASSISTED living for nine people will be provided by Mercy Connect after Orange City Council gives approval for a complex at 370 Escort Way. CEO Trent Dean said Mercy Connect was expanding its footprint in Orange with the fit-for-purpose home to cost around $2million. "It's really important that we have accommodation that's fit for purpose, so people with disabilities have accommodation that fits their needs as opposed to finding a house and retrofitting," he said, describing the planned property as "bespoke". Mr Dean said the Escort Way development would be similar to Mercy Connect's recently completed Kambora Complex in Albury. Included in the plans which are on exhibition, the complex consists of one three-bedroom and one two- bedroom home, which are connected by onsite overnight assistance accommodation, and two two-bedroom homes. All homes have kitchens, ensuites and living areas with the first two also containing a laundry. There is also a separate common or "'social pavilion/game room" and a covered outdoor area. Mr Dean explained the latter two homes were for residents with more complex needs. "Essentially it will be a five-bedroom shared home and there will be two components to that so it's not a group home with five people living in the one home, it's split into two parts," Mr Dean explained. Once the project gains Orange City Council approval it will go out to tender. Mr Dean said Mercy Connect strived to employ local firms. He said Mercy Connect hopes to turn the first sod in March. "It's going to be open to anyone who can meet the requirements," he said. "Our challenges at the moment are obviously supply-chain issues ... but we aim for local, that's what we do and we've certainly done that for the Kambora site (in Albury). "The most important thing is this is about supporting people to lead fulfilled lives so we are trying to find someone who is trying to support us, as we support other people." Mr Dean said Mercy Connect was excited about the development, adding one in five Australians live with a disability.The not-for-profit expressed interest in purchasing the land on Escort Road in late 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/5903d74c-ee74-4630-a63e-828d11fff9b2.JPG/r4_285_5567_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg