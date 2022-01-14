news, local-news,

Orange Police are investigating following a break and enter at the Orange TAFE campus that took place during the holiday period. The TAFE NSW campus was last seen secured on December 24, 2021, and on Monday morning, December 10, an employee discovered it had been broken into. According to police, unknown offenders accessed the building by opening a closed window. The unknown offenders then entered numerous rooms in the building and rummaged through some drawers and cupboards. However, only a couple of cans of drink were reported to be missing. Inquiries are continuing. Anyone with information should phone Orange Police on 6363 6399.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/22358a3c-8397-4721-84bd-8ab610e7edae.JPG/r57_285_5510_3366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg