news, local-news,

A man whose driver's licence is disqualified until 2023 has faced Orange Local Court after once again being caught behind the wheel of a car. Rickey Jason Stewart Armstrong, 35, of Sharp Road, was disqualified for a high-range drink-driving offence from 2018 until March 2023. However, at 8.15pm on December 4, 2021, he was caught driving a Hyundai Elanta on Lone Pine Avenue. Police were patrolling the area when they stopped the car for a random breath test. He was unable to give the police his driver's licence and said he thought it was expired. When questioned about why he was driving he said he "didn't know it was disqualified". Magistrate David Day convicted Armstrong in his absence. Mr Day fined him $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for a further six months. "He's not helped by his driving record," Mr Day said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/4242122e-ea8c-4d48-b71d-a7e04f5deabc.jpg/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg