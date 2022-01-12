news, local-news,

A driver with false number plates on his car saying 'speed' on the front and 'turbo' on the back has faced Orange Local Court for driving while his licence was cancelled. Garry James Edwards, 41, of Lone Pine Avenue, was the holder of a learner's licence that was cancelled when police saw him reverse an unregistered Ford Falcon sedan on Phillip Street at 3.10pm on December 1, 2021. Edwards then quickly drove forward before stopping in a car park. Police approached the car and saw three passengers get out and leave the location. The accused also got out of the car but approached the police who learnt from Transport for NSW that Edwards' licence was cancelled on October 27, 2021. Edwards told the police that, "I was just testing out the radiator". He also told the police that he didn't know who the other people in the car were. Magistrate David Day convicted Edwards, fined him $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months. Mr Day said Edwards had prior matters in the Local Court: "It would be a shame if he was one of those people who got into jail for unauthorised driving."

