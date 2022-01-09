news, local-news,

A devastating fire caused by a lightning strike at the Lolly Bug has left the team at the popular family-run business "absolutely gutted". At about 11.15pm on Friday, January 7, the NSW Rural Fire Service was notified of the fire at the confectionary store on the Great Western Highway in Little Hartley. A NSW RFS spokesperson said two trucks from Hartley RFS, one from South Bowenfels RFS and one from both Lithgow and Mount Victoria Fire and Rescue NSW quickly arrived on scene to find a well developed fire within the shop. "The building didn't collapse, but all the rooms were impacted, especially the roof space," the spokesperson said. Chifley and Lithgow RFS operational officer Brett Taylor said the fire, which was confirmed to be struck by lightning following an investigation this afternoon, took a while to contain. "Extinguishing it wasn't difficult, but crews had to keep in mind it was a relatively old building and that there was no mains water unlike other buildings in town," Mr Taylor said. "They found asbestos on site as well, so we had to deal with it after the incident in terms of making sure they were looked after with things like decontamination." Fire and Rescue NSW resources were on scene until 3.15am. Police said the business was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported. The team at The Lolly Bug took to social media to deliver a message this morning. "It is not only a family business, but our heart, soul and passion," they wrote on their Facebook page. "Everything is gone. We will be back, but it will take time. "Thanks so much for the wonderful messages of support, they mean a lot to us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/e3d3812b-a282-4d2a-8f2a-32fb62cf6619.jpg/r5_255_2042_1406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg