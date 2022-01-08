news, local-news, Kevin Beatty, Jamie Jones, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Cabonne

Cabonne councillor Kevin Beatty enjoyed overwhelming support at the December 4 Local Government Elections, and that support has been backed in the chamber too. Cr Breatty has been elected unopposed as Mayor of Cabonne to kick off the next term on council. "I believe our newly elected Council is not only enthusiastic and eager to work with the community to get priorities actioned, but also has the breadth of experience to achieve great success for the whole of Cabonne," Cr Beatty said. The new-look Cabonne Council also saw another re-election take place in its meeting on Thursday, with Cr Jamie Jones re-elected for his second term as Deputy Mayor of Cabonne. First-term councillor, Andrew Rawson, and re-elected councillor, Marlene Nash have each been elected as delegates to Central Tablelands Water. "We recognise there are a large number of projects currently underway across Cabonne, which we are looking forward to seeing completed," Cr Beatty added. Cr Jones echoed the re-elected mayor, validating ongoing concerns from Cabonne residents regarding communications, roads and infrastructure. "However, we also acknowledge that the Cabonne community wants their council to address essential service needs," Cr Jones said. "Such as improvements to roads, upgrades to our swimming pools, and lobbying for better telecommunications." Cr Jones will continue in his role of deputy mayor until the Ordinary Council Meeting in September later this year, while a mid-term mayoral election will see Cr Beatty serve until September in 2023. Cabonne community members will be invited to brush shoulders with the new council team in mid-February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/54b597e5-bcba-4312-a23d-5ac818926ef1.jpg/r0_477_2890_2110_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg