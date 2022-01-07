coronavirus,

Hospitialisations across the Western NSW Local Health District remain stable but the level of new infections continues to climb at a rapid rate following the release of new COVID-19 case numbers on Friday. On the back of 524 cases the day before, the health district racked up 879 new infections in the latest report, which is taken from the testing to 8pm on Thursday. The region's three major centres, Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo, make up the bulk of those cases, with 257, 206 and 175 cases respectively in that record total. The number of people in hospital has decreased, though, with 11 battling the virus across the district in hospital, while one person is in ICU. That number was at 15 in hospital and two in intensive care the day before. Elsewhere in the district, the Blayney Local Government Area recorded nine new infections, while Cabonne racked up 16. Eight of those had a Molong address. Across NSW, 11 people have died as the stated recorded more than 38,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. NSW Health figures released on Friday morning showed that there were 38,625 new infections in the 24-hours to 8pm on Thursday - an increase from just under 35,000 the previous day. The virus death toll continued to rise, with 11 people losing their lives in the 24-hour period. There are 1738 people in hospitals across the state - 134 of those patients are in intensive care units - and 112,725 PCR tests were conducted. The number of active cases across NSW sits at 234,066. It comes as reports emerged on Friday morning that the NSW government was preparing to announce the re-introduction of some restrictions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

