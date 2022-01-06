news, local-news, Cyclap vaccine, rabbits, rabbit vaccine

DOMESTIC rabbit owners now have access to the Cyclap vaccine through local veterinary clinics, after an Australian vaccination shortage during 2021 left bunnies unprotected from the blood virus. "The export hold-up was definitely due to COVID-19," said Canobolas Family Pet Hospital veterinarian, Zoe Blank. "We had a few things that had to be on back-order - just as a lot of industries were finding - and rabbit vaccines were probably one of the main things held-up." Calicivirus, or Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV), is a fatal blood virus transmitted by mosquitos in the warmer months, which causes sudden-death in non-immune rabbits. "It's super important to keep [domestic rabbits] protected, and while the vaccine won't protect them from myxomatosis - a type of rabbit pox virus - there is a new strain of RHDV, so they need six-monthly vaccinations," she said. "Usually we can get a substitution drug with vaccinations - we had to switch brands with dog vaccines for a while last year as well - so it's been really difficult until now." Damaging internal organs - such as the intestines and liver - the mosquito-carrying RHDV can cause internal bleeding in rabbits, with symptoms that can include poor appetite, extreme fatigue, fever and restlessness. Often, owners may find blood on the nose of the rabbits, or on the flooring of where their pets are housed; though, infected pets can die suddenly prior to showing any signs of the virus at all. This highlights the importance of vaccine availability for domestic pets, and along with local veterinary clinics having no rabbit vaccine alternative late last year, other important medications were also on backlog due to the export hold-up; which raised concerns across the animal industry. "For example, one of our seizure medications for dogs - Pexion - went on back-order for quite a number of months last year, and that was another example of unavailable medication that is so significant," Ms Blank said. At this stage, the clinic is now fully re-stocked with the vital rabbit vaccine, though, with the highs and lows of the spring and summer seasons across the west, reducing outdoor exposure to mosquitos was a key action Ms Blank recommended to increasing rabbits' safety. "Mosquitos are rampant at the moment, so try to keep your rabbits inside," Ms Blank said. "Covering rabbit cages with netting is really helpful, and we obviously don't want to use a lot of chemical repellants to deter [mosquitos] because rabbits are very sensitive little creatures."

