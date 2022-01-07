news, local-news, blood donation, lifeblood teams board, newcrest mining's cadia valley operations, Orange's Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Donor Centre

Donated by Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations, Orange's Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Donor Centre now has a 'Lifeblood Teams Board' - a scoreboard aimed to tally donor numbers - in order to boost blood donations between community groups, with a side of healthy competition. 'Lifeblood teams' are registered groups within communities who donate blood as individuals; donations are then tallied as a group and displayed on the board, which also tracks the number of lives saved as a team. This healthy initiative - and vital service in the community - Cadia General Manager, Aaron Brannigan said the workforce at Cadia were proud to support it. "We are also pleased to support the Orange Donor Centre with the Lifeblood teams board, and we are sure it will fuel the competitive spirit across the region and encourage more people and organisations to get on board and donate blood." The scoreboard was donated by Cadia's Community Partnership Program as part of Cadia's 'Turning Blood into Gold' program; a program which further supports the Orange Donor Centre by providing $10 for each donation a crew member makes. With Lifeblood teams proven to play a crucial part to the local community, Lifeblood spokesperson, Kristin Hellmrich knows that group blood donations have the power to generate a steady increase in supply. "With donated blood only lasting 42-days, we need a constant supply of blood donations, which means we need more people to donate blood more often," Ms Hellmrich said. "In Orange, Lifeblood teams provide more than a quarter of the blood donations needed to save the lives of cancer patients, new mothers and babies, trauma victims, and many other seriously ill Australians." In the past financial year, the Cadia workforce provided 384 blood donations; with this figure tallying 1,152 lives which were saved as a result. "We'd like to thank Cadia for their commitments to saving lives," Ms Hellmrich added. "[Cadia's] support is critical to meeting the need for 230 blood donations needed every week in Orange." Blood donations only take one-hour of a person's time, and every donation goes toward saving the lives of three people in need. To muster a Lifeblood team of your own - or to join an already-exisiting group in the community - head to https://www.lifeblood.com.au/blood/donate-as-a-group/register-your-team.

