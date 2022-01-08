news, local-news, The Hotel Orange, Restrictions

VENUES in Orange will see singing and dancing barred across the entertainment, hospitality, and major recreation industry, as the state re-introduces bans this weekend. While elective surgeries will also continue to be on hold, the writing seemed to be on the wall for many venue licencees, such as Vijay Bohra from The Hotel Orange; an establishment offering live-music settings of an evening. "The live entertainment industry - musicians, performers, venues - is big, so [the re-introduced restrictions] will have a significantly big impact on us," Mr Bohra said. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the reintroduction of these restrictions as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to engulf the state, seeing daily case numbers surging past the 38,000 mark on Friday, January 7, accompanied by 11 deaths across the state. "We are making some sensible and proportionate changes as we move through this next period as the peak of Omicron comes through," Mr Perrottet said during Friday's media address. Though, many local business owners have made their own changes amidst the outbreak, with many workers finding themselves tangled in the Central Western COVID-19 web. "We are already closed ourselves - for the sake of the community and staff members - to make sure everyone can get on top of this infection, which is impacting people in Orange by-large at the moment," Mr Bohra said. "But in a nutshell, yes, [the restrictions] will impact the industry considerably so." Re-branded as "safety measures" rather than "lockdown" movements, the ban at this stage is expected to extend to January 28, and is aimed at slowing the current high-rate of transmission; though, in the same breath, the premier left an unclear loophole for major events. "[The ban to singing and dancing] does not include weddings or performers, or classes that people may be conducting," the premier added. "In addition to that ... major events across New South Wales will proceed. "Health is currently reviewing those [major events], and if [those events] are deemed to be a high-risk venue, NSW Health - along with the Department of Premier and Cabinet - will work closely with organisers in adjusting those COVID-safe plans." While many local hospitality venues will battle with the re-instated restrictions from Saturday, licensees' points of view, like Mr Bohra, are that the rules are there for valid health and safety reasons. "We all have to abide by the rules, particularly while the case numbers continue to rise," he added. "And even though people will be pretty impacted, the positive side - if every business does their part - will hopefully result in the trial of restrictions paying off for the community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/dda0498a-ba08-41f1-a204-199ea42fe4ce.jpg/r0_74_1017_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg