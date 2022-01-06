news, local-news, Mark Spittal, Western NSW Local Health District, COVID-19

Hospital services across the Western NSW Local Health District are being adjusted as the health officials brace for an increase in admissions due to the growing COVID-19 issue across NSW. All 22 Local Government Areas across the vast Western NSWLHD had at least one detected positive COVID-19 infection in Wednesday's monster daily report, which culminated in a record 501 new cases and a total of 18 battling the infection in hospital - two of those in ICU. That number of hospitilisations has grown gradually each day this week - a week ago three people were in hospital battling COVID-19 - and Mark Spittal, Acting Chief Executive of the Western NSW LHD, says officials must prepare for a significant increase in emergency department activity. "(And that) includes hospital admissions that the district anticipates for later in January - and decisions around non-urgent, elective surgeries will be made in the very near future," he added. "That is not a decision that any LHD takes lightly, because it has a real impact on those people who need non-urgent surgery [and] we know that many people listed for non-urgent surgery have already faced delays as a result of the pandemic. "Managing the balance between the demands of the pandemic and the needs of those who need care for other conditions is a challenge that no public hospital can avoid and we have to take a sensible approach to how we manage that." He urged communities across the district to "remain committed" in the face of this latest outbreak. Mr Spittal said the district knows the Omicron variant moves quickly, and that while extremely good vaccination rates have slowed the spread, and prevented wide-spread serious illness, high rates of transmission are going to be around for a while. "We are following the trend of everywhere else in NSW, with a surge of new cases. We expect those numbers to go back and forth a bit, but remain high, as we move into this phase," he said. While current hospitalisation rates across the health district have been recorded as low-level, Mr Spittal said healthcare workers are under an immense amount of varied pressures, which stretches past their line of work in the current situation. "It's been an exhausting couple of years for your healthcare teams, and we want as many as possible to have a break," Mr Spittal said. "We also have staff who are having to self-isolate, are unable to work because they're caring for someone in isolation, or need to be at home for their kids." Though Mr Spittal said the situation wasn't "cause for panic", he urged communities to understand the importance of each household's role in reducing viral transmission of COVID-19 within each of the Western LGA's. "Our healthcare teams will assist those in most need, either in our hospitals or in their own homes. But the volume of cases, and the relatively mild symptoms experienced by many people, means that we cannot possibly assist everyone and individual households should have a plan," he said. "This isn't cause for panic, but it's an important reminder that everyone needs to have a 'Plan C' for how their own household will manage if someone needs to isolate with COVID-19 or while they're waiting for a test result." The household considerations urged for residents to remember has been listed by Western NSW LHD as follows: Vaccinations: Make sure everyone's vaccines are complete, including booster shots where eligible. Vaccine bookings can be made through the Federal Government's Vaccine Clinic Finder (www.healthdirect.gov.au) website, including for 5 to 11 year olds from 10 January. The majority of Australia's vaccine program is being delivered through general practitioners and pharmacies, with the Local Health District vaccinating from hubs in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo along with mobile clinics. Testing: Know who needs to be tested (www.nsw.gov.au). PCR tests, the type administered in clinics and drive-throughs, are now prioritised for vulnerable groups, including: People who have been identified as close contacts by NSW Health or NSW Education and requested to have a test. People who are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. People who are household contacts of people with COVID-19, or who have had a high risk exposure to someone with COVID-19. People who have been at an interstate high exposure risk location during a specified period. Household plans: What is your household plan for how you if someone in the household - or the entire household - needs to self-isolate, including: Where people will sleep, eat and use the bathroom to maintain isolation. How to get additional groceries, medicine or other supplies into the household if needed. How to make sure that anyone who is regularly cared for or visited by someone in isolation is supported. Making sure your family doctor and any other support services are aware and able to be utilised effectively. While urgent surgery will continue based on patients' clinical needs, Mr Spittal has urged each community member in the region to play their part in making sensible choices over the coming weeks, as infections continue to spread at high rates. "The best thing that everyone can do to help us reduce the impact on those who need healthcare services for any reason is to follow sensible hygiene practices well, such as wearing a mask when indoors and around others, keeping a sensible physical distance, and regular handwashing," he added. "None of that is too much to ask or expect of each other."

