news, local-news,

RACING NSW will conduct a review into the late postponement of Friday's eight-race program at Towac Park. Central Districts Racing Association stewards made the decision to postpone the meeting at 1.06pm, just half an hour before the first race was set to jump. CDRA Chief Steward Dean Bucknell said stewards were of the view the track might recover from Orange's heavy overnight downpour. "The track was inspected by the stewards who were of the view that the track was likely to improve to a point where it was safe to race on," Bucknell said. "Upon arrival a delegation of jockeys inspected the racing surface and they were not happy with conditions as such that the meeting was postponed." Bucknell said the jockeys, who viewed the track around 11.30am, were concerned about inconsistency on the racing surface. "There's no surface water it was just inconsistent," he said. Racing NSW will make a decision on the meeting's future. "They'll will look at the calendar and make a decision as to whether or not the meeting is abandoned or whether an alternate date can be found for it." Racing Orange CEO Bree McMinn was obviously disappointed. "The track's in far better condition than it's been for a long time and the grass cover is incredible, it's just 51mils in a short space of time is always going to be difficult to deal with." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4d7e76ef-6647-4d9d-b6de-31bfbf58c932.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg