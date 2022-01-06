news, local-news, Huntley Berry Farm, Tony Belmonte, Orange, berries

AFTER November's monsoonal-like rain recorded the city's wettest spring since 1950, the berries at Huntley Berry Farm are now thriving in scorching summer heat, as the farm prepares to open its gates to berry-pickers this Saturday, January 8. In its peak season, Huntley Berry Farm manager, Tony Belmonte said he was pleased to see the harvest in its prime after one of its 'best seasons', encouraging people to visit and "make a day of it" this weekend. "Strawberries, raspberries and blueberries are ripe and ready for picking, plus we have lots of other family-friendly activities to keep the kids entertained," said Mr Belmonte. "The berries are ready for both locals and tourists to make a day of it at the farm." There'll be barbecued food on offer, the option to explore the farm's new Indigenous Garden addition, and tractor rides with a petting zoo for families to enjoy; a welcome thought for Mr Belmonte. "We definitely see numbers of visitors rise throughout the school holidays, [so] it's fantastic to see the farm in such great conditions at the same time," he said. Additional events at Huntley Berry Farm will be held for visitors throughout the season, with at least one twilight Just Add Music (JAM) Orange concert, the official opening of the new Indigenous Garden, and a Sunflower Festival as well. With the tourism industry taking a massive hit over recent years, Mr Belmonte is eager to see more events go ahead, which will see the return of visitors to celebrate the farm's thriving fruit. "We have seen the benefit of increased regional travel, [and] it's wonderful to see our local friends doing much better after two-years of significant downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. "[And] while the Omicron COVID variant does pose significant issues, we have strict policies in regards to safety at the farm." With gates open this Saturday, January 8, from 10am to 4pm, masks will be required for people wishing to use the on-site shop, with QR code check-ins strongly encouraged for visitors for the purpose of contract tracing. The team at Huntley Berry Farm welcomes group bookings, though they recommend sending an email to huntleyberryfarm@octec.org.au for larger group bookings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/8f301a2b-cf0e-477c-a70c-59c759b8ee6f.JPG/r0_270_5568_3416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg