Carcoar will be forced to celebrate Australia Day in 2022 without its annual fair. Due to the impact of 2021 lockdowns on the ability to conduct planning and the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19, the Carcoar Village Fair on Australia Day has been abandoned. It's the second year running COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the fair, however, organisers are extremely keen to ensure the 2023 fair is run bigger and better. "We know this is once again disappointing news for our residents and visitors," Carcoar Village Association president Tim Hansen said. "However, as a small village community we have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone is taken into account." Mr Hansen said organising the fair takes over six months of planning from a committee made up of volunteers. "And unfortunately it was not possible for the committee to meet during crucial planning months due to the 2021 lockdowns in our region and state in the second half of last year," he added. No official activities, entertainment or re-enactment performances for Australia Day will be hosted in Carcoar this year. Mr Hansen, though, encouraged people to still visit the village on the public holiday on January 26. "Bring a picnic basket and your family, sit down by the Belubula River and soak up the fresh country air. Our shops will be open and we just ask for visitors to be mindful that we are a small village with limited facilities and to be patient and follow safe practices and distancing while you're here," Mr Hansen added, urging those wishing to make the trip to book ahead before attending venues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/45fb6aae-9d38-4152-908b-0663b8785967.jpg/r12_391_3993_2640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg