The Orange Chamber Music Festival is set to benefit from a financial boost as part of Round 13 of the Australian government's Festivals Australia program. The festival, will receive $13,850 as part of the $2.7 million in funding under Round 13, which is helping to reunite regional and remote communities with arts and culture. Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the funding will support artists and communities re-emerge from the pandemic, while also providing a critical boost to the economy. "Launched in 2019, the Orange Chamber Music Festival brings some of the best and brightest classical musicians from across Australia, and around the world, to the colour city," Mr Gee said. "This festival will inspire classical music lovers from near and far to make a beeline for Orange, providing a boost to the city's cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops as region reopens, and recovers, from the COVID-19 pandemic. VIDEO: Rachael Kwa shows her skill... "The live music industry has been hit hard by almost two years of COVID-19 restrictions, with the curtains remaining closed on stages right across the country. "That's why I'm thrilled that the Orange Chamber Music Festival Incorporated has received $13,850 for this year's performances through Round 13 of the Festivals Australia program." This year's Orange Chamber Music Festival starts on April 28 and tickets are already selling out. The Federal government is investing more than $1 billion into the arts and creative sector in 2021-22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/c9cbe892-457d-44c9-8260-612a6647e3e5_rotated_90.JPG/r0_689_3712_2786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg