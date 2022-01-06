news, local-news,

A COMPELLING display of brawn over brains is on the cards as the latest iteration of the Cauliflower Club's first 15 lays down the gauntlet to an apparently formidable Orange Emus Old Boys later this month. The CCXV is an eclectic selection of hand-picked former rugby primates who, backed up by a few half-handy former Wallabies and provincial greats, including Peter FitzSimons, Nick Farr-Jones, James Grant, Jeremy Paul, Geoff Didier, Tony Daly, Beau Robinson, Mark Hartill and Pat McCutcheon, pillage and plunder the veteran rugby landscape in their pursuit of riches and fund-raising glroy for the rugby charity, The Cauliflower Club. Joining the former Wallabies will be a motley collection of paddock warriors and broken down 15-man game heroes with more guts than greatness, described as country rugby 'legends'. With only two set moves in their arsenal but more props than a post-match buffet, these rugby charity mercenaries are hoping to entertain on and off the pitch. The Cauliflower Club XV has previously played in Cooma, Duntroon, Forbes, Crookwell, Wagga Wagga and Bowral. The weekend will start on Friday January 28 with an afternoon of golf with Orange Old Boys at Duntryleague where president Steve Adamson will begin attempts to mould the CCXV's raw and unbridled talent for game day. That will continue into a team dinner and bonding session at the The Parkview Hotel on Friday night. The Cauliflower Club was established in 2012 by former Wallaby greats, Peter FitzSimons and Nick Farr-Jones to raise funds to provide sporting and recreational equipment to enhance the lives of those with a disability, with a bias towards sporting related injuries. For those less familiar with the game of rugby, the charity is named for its adoration for the unsung heroes of the forward pack and their cauliflower-resembling ears. Mr Adamson said the charity was excited to be visiting Orange and joining forces with the Emus club. "Our goal is to help increase the profile of Country Rugby and raise much needed funds for the great work that The Cauliflower Club Rugby Charity does and Emus Old Boys do so much for their own club, it's just a great fit for us," Mr Adamson said. CCXV founder Peter FitzSimons, sees things a little more poetically. "Though our boots be hung and our day be done, our mission is to bring together the Rugby core as in days of yore. Let us be a gathering point for the good folk, and backs too, who know that having cauliflower ears marks you as a man of honour. "We want to harness the spirit and values of the game they play in heaven, and through that to give a helping hand to those who have suffered disabilities." Emus president Jamil Khalfan said the club was excited to host the event. "The Cauliflower Club does amazing work and together with the Emus Old Boys we're certain they'll put on a serious show and raise plenty of money for charity," Mr Khalfan said. "Our Old Boys play a really crucial role in supporting the club and we're proud to support them linking with a group like the Cauliflower Club. "It's not every day you get this number or calibre of former Wallabies in the same place at all, let alone in Orange so it's something I'd encourage the entire community to come and support." The game will take place at Endeavour Oval on Saturday, January 29. The main game kicks off at 5pm but the day's fun starts with 12.30pm with a barbecue for juniors with skills sessions from 2pm. The charity dinner will be held at Emus from 6.30pm and feature guest speakers FitzSimons and former Wallaby captain Nick Farr-Jones. A jersey auction will also take place. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/e8125572-4ff8-46b8-954d-d5252e87f24a.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg