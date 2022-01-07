news, local-news,

A woman who smashed crockery and punched a man numerous times before threatening him with a knife has faced Orange Local Court. Belanna Bouffler, 19, of Margaret Street, was drinking beer with two men while watching football on TV at a Burrendong Road house at 7pm on June 11, 2021. They each had about five beers of Tooheys New when she got in into an argument with one of the men. The argument ended when Bouffler walked out of the house but she returned a short time later and accused the man of calling the police and yelled at him. She pushed him onto a chair in the lounge room, pulled his hair and punched him in the head numerous times. He pushed her away and ran around the coffee table away from her. The other man, the witness, then called the police after seeing the attack. However, Bouffler went into the kitchen and threw a drying rack containing two porcelain plates and a bowl, and two coffee cups on the floor smashing them all. She then threw the cutlery drawer on the floor and picked up a knife that was described as a black-handled serated steak knife and said to the victim, "I'm going to kill you". Fearing for his safety, the man then ran into a bedroom. However, she chased him and forced her way through the bedroom door while continuing to threaten the victim. The other man then bear hugged her from behind and forced her to the ground and the victim removed the knife from her hands. They tried to calm her down and she left the address. She returned when the police arrived and yelled at the victim again but he let the police into the home and they found smashed cutlery and debris across the room and arrested Bouffler. Solicitor Gerry Stapleton said Bouffler had good prospects for rehabilitation and a support plan. Magistrate David Day said Bouffler spent a short period in custody before her sentencing date, which he took into account. Mr Day convicted her and gave her two 15-month Community Correction Orders requiring rehabilitation and treatment for intimidating the victim and using the knife to intimidate him. Mr Day also placed her on a nine-month CCO for common assault and he convicted her without further penalty for the property damage.

