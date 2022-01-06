news, local-news, COVID, Orange, Central West

FIFTEEN people are in hospitals across the Western NSW Local Health District while another two remain in ICU as COVID-19 infections continue to climb across the west. Orange recorded 78 new cases of the virus - down on the previous report - however both Bathurst (120) and Dubbo (186) hit daily records for their LGAs as the district also reached a new high water mark in terms of cases with a total of 524 to 8pm on Wednesday night. Elsewhere across the region, there are 19 infections for the Mid-Western area, which includes 12 Mudgee-linked cases. Over in Parkes there are 18 reports of COVID-19, with two of these in Trundle, while the Cowra LGA records 16 cases. Fourteen cases are in Narromine in the latest report, with 11 infections for Forbes, while 10 cases are reported for the LGA's of Blayney and Warrumbungle; which includes five in Coonabarabran, and three in Dunedoo. There are eight infections connected to Coonamble, while the Cabonne Shire records seven; three of these cases are linked to Molong, with two in Canowindra. The Warren LGA has seven cases, and Gilgandra clocks six cases. Four COVID-19 infections are linked to both Cobar and Walgett areas, which includes three cases connected to addresses in Lightning Ridge. The remaining cases record two each for Bourke and Lachlan, with single cases in both Oberon, and the Weddin Shire. To ease pressure on Western health workers, Acting Chief Executive of the Western NSW LHD, Mark Spittal announced changes to health services on Wednesday, which will see non-urgent elective surgery put on the backburner during the region's latest outbreak. "It's been an exhausting couple of years for your healthcare teams, and we want as many as possible to have a break," Mr Spittal said. "We also have staff who are having to self-isolate, are unable to work because they're caring for someone in isolation, or need to be at home for their kids." Statewide, NSW has recorded 34,994 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Wednesday, January 5. This latest figure for daily cases is slightly down from Tuesday's report, decreasing by 60 infections. There are 1,609 people in hospital receiving treatment for the virus and 131 cases in ICU, with six COVID-related deaths on report. Figures have risen overnight for hospitalisation numbers, seeing an additional 118 patients receiving hospital treatment for the virus, and another 12 cases in ICU. All vaccination rates remain the same for prior reports, with first-dose vaccination rates stalled at 95 per cent, and 93.6 per cent of adults 16+ fully vaccinated. Figures for people aged 12-15 are also stagnant at 81.4 per cent, with 78 per cent having received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Testing figures have risen slightly from the last report, with 111,231 swabs assessed in the 24-hour period to 8pm; an increase of 2,387 tests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/eb10682e-c555-4586-8235-726ee75a80b1.JPG/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg